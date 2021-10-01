During a recent episode of Sippin’ The Tea, Brie Bella spoke on her conversations with Bryan Danielson regarding his decision to leave the WWE for AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

I have to tell you, all summer long, he kept contemplating, kept going back and forth. He took the summer off and I just remember every other day, he honestly didn’t know where he was gonna end up, and then just finally, one day it spoke to him, he felt it. Because I was like, ‘I am not helping you make a decision. You’re 40 years old, this is probably going to be your last run. So you have to just let your heart tell you where to go.’ I’m like, ‘Just because I’m with WWE, doesn’t mean you have to be there,’ because I don’t know if I’ll make a comeback. To be honest, I told Nicole, maybe in a year or so. But like right now, my life — we’re so busy with our companies and the kids, like taking Birdie to school. That’s a whole thing in itself.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Sippin’ The Tea. H/T 411Mania.