Brie Bella is opening up about ongoing concerns surrounding her gut health.

Bella is currently sidelined after suffering a scapula injury at SummerSlam. Following the injury, she also dealt with an unfortunate bathroom accident after going out to dinner, something she has since been able to joke about publicly.

During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show (see video below), Bella explained that while she has made light of some of those incidents, her issues with gut health have become a serious concern.

“On this show, I’ve been very open with my gut health journey. It’s crazy because I’ll make jokes here and there like shitting my pants in an ambulance and all of the different things, but when it comes down to it, its how serious the condition of my gut.”

Bella went on to discuss her struggles with gluten and dairy before revealing that recent test results have raised concerns. While doctors told her that other areas of her health look good, she said her gut has continued to decline.

“When Paige reached out to me after she talked to you, what was so crazy is that I had just gotten back my tests and my gut declined. They’re like, ‘Your thyroid looks amazing, your liver looks incredible.’ Even when we’re looking at all of your levels, this is a healthy woman but for some reason, your gut was at a seven and now it’s at a ten, so we have to go see a specialist. I have to see a specialist next week and I’m like, what is going on with my gut?”

Bella added that she is scheduled to see a specialist and said doctors have raised the possibility that an autoimmune disease could be behind the issues.

“The only thing that they brought up to me is that I might have an autoimmune disease that hits the gut.”

Bella did not provide any further details regarding a potential diagnosis.