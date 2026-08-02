Brie Bella’s status remains uncertain following the shoulder injury she suffered during Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam.

Bella appeared to be injured during the six-woman tag team match that saw The Bella Twins and Paige fall to Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley). After the match, Nikki Bella turned on Paige, delivering most of the post-match attack while Brie remained on the apron clutching her shoulder.

According to one source, Brie has now been pulled from her scheduled autograph and photo sessions in Minneapolis.

“After appearing to suffer an arm or shoulder injury last night at WWE Summerslam, Brie Bella was pulled from her autograph and photo sessions this afternoon in Minneapolis,” the report noted. “No word yet on any official diagnosis of what happened.”

As previously reported, Triple H confirmed during the WWE SummerSlam post-show press conference that Brie suffered a shoulder injury during the match and was undergoing further evaluation.

Nikki Bella also addressed her sister’s condition during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, revealing that Brie is “in a lot of pain,” while adding that she had been instructed not to share any additional details regarding the injury.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)