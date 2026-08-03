WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has revealed that she suffered a broken shoulder blade during her match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.

Bella shared the news in a post on Instagram (see post below), thanking fans for their support and confirming that she will be sidelined while recovering from the injury.

“I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love and warm wishes,” Bella wrote. “When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!! Unfortunately I’ll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula.”

She admitted she wasn’t sure how she was able to finish the match despite the injury, crediting adrenaline and her passion for wrestling.

“If there’s one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don’t let broken bones stop us,” she continued. “Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish.”

Bella also kept a positive outlook on the road ahead, joking about how her family plans to help during her recovery.

“Now my new journey starts!! Buddy said he’s going to be my assistant, Birdie’s going to be my nurse and they both told me that daddy is going to be my personal chef, so I am set!!” Bella wrote. “If there is one thing I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home. Let the recovery begin.”

The scapula is the medical term for the shoulder blade. Recovery time for the injury can vary depending on the severity of the fracture and whether surgery is required, with a return to action potentially ranging from three to six months, or up to a year in more serious cases.