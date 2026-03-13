When Brie Bella returned in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match, she thought that she was back for good.

During a recent interview with Untraditionally Lala, the WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed the confusion surrounding her current WWE status, with her pointing out how she hasn’t been on Raw in over five weeks, despite thinking she would be on the show every week.

“I came back at the end of January. I just assumed, oh, you’re gonna have me back every Monday,” Brie stated. “But they’re like, ‘Okay, we’ll let you know when you’re needed back in the story.’ I’m like, ‘It’s been five weeks.’ I’m hoping we’re back there soon.”

Bella continued, “I would love to be able to wrestle before WrestleMania. I do because the titles are on the line and they will be at WrestleMania. Nikki [and] I both want to prove that we can hang with this division and that we deserve to be in that WrestleMania match to go for the titles. They just need to give me the time. I got to get in there.”