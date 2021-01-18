Brie Bella made an appearance on the Pretty Big Deal podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Bella talked about why she’s bummed that Rhea Ripley isn’t on the main roster just yet. It should be noted that it’s been reported that WWE has plans to call up the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion soon. Here is what she had to say:

“Same with Rhea Ripley. I’m actually bummed she’s not on the main roster yet because she constantly puts out great matches. Her look is incredible, she’s presence going to the ring. She’s still in NXT, which is great for NXT, but she should have been on the main roster years ago. Especially her storyline with Charlotte. I was like, ‘That’s someone who should be headlining Raw.’”

H/T to RingSide News