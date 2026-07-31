Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon looked back on one of WWE’s most memorable storylines from 2014, revealing just how close the segment came to going off the rails before they walked through the curtain.

Speaking on ‘What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon’ (see video below), Bella recalled the backstage chaos leading into the famous “I Quit” segment, which saw The Authority hold Bryan Danielson’s WWE future hostage unless Bella quit on his behalf. According to Bella, the script changed multiple times in Gorilla Position, with Vince McMahon suggesting another revision moments before they were set to go live.

“I don’t know if you remember this. So do you remember how the script kept changing, and then literally we’re in Gorilla, and your dad was like, ‘Wait, I think it should be something else,'” Bella recalled. “And you were kind of like, ‘What?'”

Rather than trying to memorize another rewritten script, Bella said Stephanie opted to improvise.

“And then you looked at Bryan and I, and you go, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna ask you guys questions. Just answer them. And we don’t agree at the end you’re quitting.’ And your music hit, and you left.”

Bella admitted she and Danielson were left wondering exactly what the plan was.

“And I looked at Bryan, and I go, ‘What game plan is it?’ And he goes, ‘She’s gonna ask us and answer.'”

Stephanie laughed while acknowledging that the situation was far from unusual during that era of WWE television.

“And so it was great about that,” Stephanie said. “Like, well, because you didn’t have a choice because that was not unusual for promos to change last minute. Yeah. And you just have to be able to go with it.”

Looking back, Bella credited both Stephanie and Danielson for making the segment work despite the last-minute changes, adding that everything came together naturally once they were in front of the audience.

“I know. And you and Bryan just did it so beautiful. You guys did. Yeah. And you had great chemistry. And it was it couldn’t have just been more perfect.”

Bella also recalled her own memorable moment during the angle, admitting she became so focused on hitting her cue that she surprised herself when it finally happened.

“And I even felt the way I came into it was all organic and felt great. But I do remember my one spot was ‘I quit,’ slap, and I just think I concentrated too hard on it because I remember when I slapped, I was like, ‘Oh sh*t!'”

Brie Bella joins Nikki Bella and Paige to take on Fatal Influence in six-woman tag-team action at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results.