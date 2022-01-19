WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has been announced for a new celebrity competition series from FOX.

Bella will compete on “The Real Dirty Dancing” series that begins next month, according to Variety. The special event series will premiere on Tuesday, February 1 at 9pm ET on FOX.

The remaining episodes will air on February 8, February 15, and February 22 in the same 9pm timeslot.

Bella will be joined by Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Loni Love, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as they “fully immerse themselves” in the ultimate “Dirty Dancing” experience in hopes of becoming the next Baby and Johnny, who are the characters played by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the classic 1980s movie. The show will be hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The Real Dirty Dancing, which FOX ordered last fall as part of its 2021-2022 programming line-up, is set at Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia, which is the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge. The series will follow the 8 aforementioned celebrities as they partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the movie, and recreate its classic scenes, including the legendary lift.

The show will include music and fashion that reflects the original film’s take on the summer of 1963. There will be special guest judges who help decide which celebrity couples make it through, and which couple gets “put in a corner.” The series will end with one man and one woman named the winning Baby and Johnny, crowned champions of The Real Dirty Dancing.

The Real Dirty Dancing is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Dave Emery, while Dan Martin is executive producer and showrunner. The show is being released by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television.

FOX included the following bio on Brie with their show press release:

“Brie Bella is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, executive producer, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker and WWE Hall of Fame Inductee. Bella debuted on ‘SmackDown’ in 2008, became Divas Champion in 2011 and was named Diva of the Year in 2013. Bella and her twin sister, Nikki, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.”

Brie will make her return to the ring at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 in St. Louis, as a competitor in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. This will be her first match since The Bella Twins teamed with Ronda Rousey to defeat The Riott Squad on the October 8, 2018 edition of RAW.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.