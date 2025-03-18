– While speaking with TheFoothillsFocus.com for an interview, Brie Bella teased a WWE return for herself alongside Nikki Bella.

“I’m grappling grapes while Nikki is grappling some girls this year,” she said. “You’ll never know. I might join her. I have a few tricks up my sleeve. For the first time, I’m so content in my life. I’m exactly where I wanted to be. I go out to feed the chickens. I take my kids to school. I’ve never been able to drive to work. I still do love to travel. But I love seeing and meeting random people in my tasting room. I love finding out things about people. I met these five girls. I was laughing so hard, having so much fun.”

– A new trailer has arrived for Happy Gilmore 2, which features AEW star MJF and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch in minor roles. The movie is due to be released on July 25, 2025.

– WWE continued the countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” on Tuesday. The company released the complete Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos match from WrestleMania 39 Saturday, which comes in at number 30 on the list.