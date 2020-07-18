Brie Bella Wants To Do A Mixed-Match Challenge With Daniel Bryan: “I Would Love To Go Back And Do That With Him”

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella spoke on her Bella’s Podcast about possibly returning to the ring to compete in the Mixed-Match challenge with husband Daniel Bryan.
I told Bryan, if they bring back [Mixed Match Challenge], granted I’m about to give birth in a week or two, but when they bring it back and I’m ready, I would love to go back and do that with him. It’d be really fun. Birdie is getting older and is understanding wrestling — she likes it until she sees Bryan getting beat up, then it’s game over — Birdie just naturally does wrestling moves on us and is very tall for her age. I look at her and am like, ‘She might be born for the business,’ which terrifies me as a parent.
Check out the full show here.
