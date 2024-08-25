– The first-ever “London Ladders Match” for the AEW Trios Championships will now be a four-way match. The team of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta emerged victorious in a qualifying match on the August 24 episode of AEW Collision to earn their spot in the title tilt at today’s AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view. Also featured in the match will be The Patriarchy, The House of Black and The Bang Bang Gang.

– What does Brie Danielson think of Bryan Danielson stepping into the squared circle for possibly the final time in the “Career vs. Title” main event of AEW All In: London 2024 against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland? The wife of “The American Dragon” sat down with AEW broadcast team member Renee Paquette on the August 25 episode of the digital series, “AEW: Close Up With Renee Paquette.” Watch the complete 11-plus minute discussion between the former Total Divas cast members below.

– For further hype for today’s highly-anticipated AEW pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, you can watch the complete 21-plus minute “AEW Countdown To All In: London” documentary-style preview special for the big show via the YouTube player embedded below.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW All In: London 2024 results coverage.