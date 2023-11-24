Brie Garcia talks the strength of her husband, Bryan Danielson.

The Hall of Famer women’s wrestler spoke about the American Dragon during a recent interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Garcia, formerly known as Brie Bella, recalls the numerous injuries Danielson has sustained this year, including his most recent Orbital Bone injury. She says that while his body may be quitting on him his mental strength is unbreakable.

He’s made of steel. It’s just one of those things that’s unfortunate for pro wrestlers. Our body ages, but mentally, we don’t. I think his body is just like, ‘I think it’s time to hang up the boots,’ but he’s so strong. I mean, nothing holds him back. Even when he got the two broken bones in his orbital, he was dealing with the pain and like, ‘I’m fine,’ until his nose went numb and everything else. So they were like, ‘Yeah, you need to get X-rays,’ but Bryan is so tough, and you’ll see him back sooner than later. That’s for sure.

Danielson may be dealing with another injury but it won’t keep him of television for too long. The former world champion will be competing in AEW’s Continental Classic tournament that began this past week. Check out the scorecard on the tournament here.

