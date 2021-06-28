We are sad to report that British pro-wrestling star Jackie Robinson, a member of the legendary Robinson family, passed away earlier this morning.

The news was broken by NXT General Manager William Regal on Twitter. He writes, “I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of Jackie Robinson, cousin of Billy Robinson. A lovely fella and top class amateur and Pro Wrestler. Always a pleasure to be around. My deepest condolences and best wishes to his family and friends.”

Robinson was the son of pro-wrestler Alf Robinson, and the cousin of Billy Robinson. He debuted in 1969 and worked for several decades, including appearances on World of Sports, and held several Light Heavyweight championships throughout Europe. The details of his death have yet to be released.

From all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to Robinson’s friends and family.