British Wrestling Legend Mark “Rollerball” Rocco Has Passed Away

The official All Star Wrestling Facebook account issued the following release announcing that British wrestling legend Mark “Rollerball” Rocco passed away at the age of 69. The statement reveals that Rocco had been suffering for the past few months.
It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to announce the passing of the one and only MARK ROLLERBALL ROCCO, after suffering for the past few months – our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this very sad time.
Rocco is best known as playing the original Black Tiger in New Japan Pro Wrestling and feuding with the company’s favored Tiger Mask back in 1982. Former NXT star Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) and current General Manager William Regal both shared tributes, which you can see below.
Whether you know him as the original Black Tiger, “Rollerball” or simply by his name, Mark Rocco left an indelible imprint on our industry.
Whether it’s versus Sayama, Fujinami, Dynamite, Marty Jones- do yourself a favor & watch a match of his today. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/lt7LSqgzSn
— Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) July 31, 2020
I’ve woken to the terrible news that my friend and colleague Mark “ Rollerball” Rocco has passed away. Mark was so ahead of his time and wether as himself or the original “Black Tiger” in @njpwglobal, he, along with Marty Jones were the…
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 31, 2020
From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines, we want to wish our condolences to friends and family of the departed. Rest in peace Rocco. Check out All Star’s official announcement below.
