On Saturday night, AEW held a live Collision event and tapings for ROH TV and next week’s Rampage episode.

The reason for the five-hour TV tapings is due to AEW taping next week’s Collision on Wednesday night after dynamite due to the crew traveling to the UK for the August 27th All In PPV.

The Rampage main event saw Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Saraya & Toni Storm.

Fightful Select reports Baker was actually in Alabama when the show started as she was at the Kulture City’s Kulture Ball in Birmingham, Alabama, where Adam Cole was given the Human Highlight Award Person of the Year.

The couple flew private to Lexington, Kentucky, where they arrived minutes before Baker’s match started. Cole did appear in front of the crowd to send them home.