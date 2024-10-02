Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. considers “The CEO” Mercedes Mone one of her role models.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion said as much when asked about the reigning TBS Champion during an interview with TV Insider to promote tonight’s milestone AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

“Mercedes is absolutely one of my role models,” Baker said of her current on-air rival in AEW. “Someone I always dreamed of wrestling in the ring. I can’t lie. My experience working with her was awesome. She was so cool to me. She always treated me like her equal. Mercedes is iconic. She has done it all, wrestled everywhere.”

Baker then went into detail on some of her favorite matches involving Mone from her run as Sasha Banks in WWE and WWE NXT.

“Her WWE matches I will study until the end of time,” Baker said. “Ones I will always show to people getting into wrestling. The Bayley and Sasha Banks [NXT] Takeover match, at one point I think I memorized the match from start to finish. I look at it as I got to share the ring with one of my idols. I hope it’s not the last time either. I’m thankful for the experience because a lot of people don’t get those opportunities. You get asked what your dream match [is] all the time, but do you ever get to have it? A lot of people can’t say they have.”

Also during the interview, Baker, who returns tonight on AEW Dynamite against Serena Deeb after her latest AEW hiatus, spoke about her absence from the scene since AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium, where she squared off against the aforementioned Mone.

“I guess in a lot of ways I can’t other than I lost, so back of the line,” Baker said. “I can’t think of how many times I’ve said that to girls in my promos when I was champion. Back of the line. It’s a harsh reality when you’re in that position.”

As noted, AEW suspended Britt Baker due to an incident at All In: London back in August.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results coverage from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

RELATED NEWS

* Britt Baker Suspended By AEW Due To Argument With MJF, Will Still Wrestle At All In

* Britt Baker/MJF Incident Update – Ospreay Confronted Baker First, Length Of Suspension

* More Clarification On Britt Baker AEW Suspension, Parts Of The Story That Are Untrue

* MJF On Britt Baker Backstage Incident Rumors: “Almost Everything That Was Written Didn’t Happen”