Fightful Select is reporting that there’s been no recent movement regarding the ROH Women’s Pure Championship.

Several AEW talents were caught off guard by certain Forbidden Door graphics airing when they did — including Kota Ibushi. Many did not realize the cage match and its full lineup would be officially announced at that point.

Sources say TNA Wrestling higher-ups are not expecting a move to Wednesdays. While TNA President Carlos Silva wouldn’t confirm the move, he also didn’t deny it.

Britt Baker has shut down speculation that she’s retired from professional wrestling, as fans continue to await the former AEW Women’s Champion’s return to the ring.

The rumors began after Baker posted a beach photo on Instagram, leading one commenter to write, “So I see you’re officially retired.” Baker replied, questioning how a day at the beach implied the end of her career. She wrote,

“Because I’m at the beach in Florida where I live?”

Baker has not wrestled since November 2024, with AEW offering no public explanation for her absence or a timeline for her comeback. A trailblazer for the company, she was the first woman signed to a full-time in-ring contract and played a pivotal role in building AEW’s women’s division in its formative years.