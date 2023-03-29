Britt Baker has questions for Thunder Rosa.

The DMD recently spoke with SLAM Wrestling about her old rival, who she’s faced numerous times in AEW, including in a Lights Out Match and Steel Cage match. In the trailer for the upcoming AEW backstage series ALL ACCESS Baker is seen criticizing Rosa back when she was still women’s champion in 2022, where she says, “There are so many storylines on hold right now because she’s the champion.” Rosa was forced to relinquish the title prior to ALL OUT 2022 due to a back injury.

During her interview Baker was asked about her comments on the series, stating that she doesn’t understand how Rosa can still make appearances but not come to work for the company she held championship gold for.

I stand by everything I said because I still have the same questions… You are traveling all over the place for other projects but you’re not coming work where you are the champion? I have that question. I want to know why. I am just asking that question because I’m very passionate and protective of AEW. Anyone can call me a bully but I stand by that and that question still hasn’t been answered to this day.

Baker adds that her partner Adam Cole would have killed to be able to travel with AEW during the time that he was hurt.

People like Adam Cole would have killed to be able to come to work but he cannot travel. It is not like he was going in and doing a signing or convention or a seminar. They’re not coming to work but he wasn’t able to even leave the house.

Rosa has not returned to action for AEW since her injury. She has been traveling with them and doing commentary for the Spanish-language team.

