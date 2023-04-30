Britt Baker and Saraya are trending on social media today but not for a good reason.

The April 19 edition of AEW Dynamite saw The Jericho Appreciation Society attack Adam Cole after Cole’s in-ring confrontation with Chris Jericho. Britt Baker ran out to save Cole, but The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) also ran out, and Jericho allowed them to attack Baker and use a kendo stick, while Cole was forced to watch. Baker suffered a black eye during the segment.

Baker took to Instagram two days later to post a selfie showing the shiner off. She captioned the photo with, “[middle finger emoji] @chrisjerichofozzy @saraya @tonistorm_ @realrubysoho”

The Outcasts then appeared on Friday’s AEW Rampage in a backstage segment to taunt Baker, while wearing Baker’s black eye photo on a t-shirt. You can see footage below. AEW is now selling the “Battle Damage” t-shirt for $29.99.

Fans on social media are calling AEW out for the t-shirt as many feel this was not a good idea. One of the viral tweets was a response to Baker’s merchandise plug, where the fan wrote, “Imagine wearing this in public and someone has no idea who Britt Baker or AEW is. Terrible idea for everyone involved”

While The Outcasts have been fairly quiet in response to the outrage, besides one Saraya post seen below, Baker has gone back & forth with fans this weekend. Before she began discussing the alleged controversy, she told one fan, “I’m beyond furious, but the dipshit outcasts made the shirts. If someone is gonna make a dime off my face on a shirt, it’s gonna be me [money mouth face emoji]”

The outrage then picked up over Twitter and one fan wrote to Baker and said, “I have a lot of respect for you but imagine being a non wrestling fan and seeing this, what would you think? There’s nothing obvious that makes it look like a wrestling T”

Baker responded with a photo of the bloody hand-print t-shirt for CM Punk and AEW World Champion MJF, and wrote, “Okay and what about this? Did one of these men murder the other?! How will non wrestling fans understand!? CALL THE POLICE! [screaming in fear emoji x 3]”

Another fan wrote, “Can’t believe AEW is trying to make money. On a t-shirt that supports domestic violence. This shirt in eyes of the public is going cause more harm then good. Alot of people that don’t even know what AEW stands for. An some dude wearing it in a bar proudly smh. Alot of black eyes”

Baker posted a photo of the aforementioned Punk – MJF t-shirt with her bloody Role Model shirt, and wrote, “Supports domestic violence how?I got a black eye in a RING? My enemies put a pic on a shirt to troll me and I outsmarted them. [money mouth face emoji] Does that mean all the (top selling) bloody T-shirts are supporting murder? If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this pissed?”

Saraya responded to that same fan and wrote, “Dude as much as I think @RealBrittBaker is an asshole.. Wrestling isn’t for you. LMAO”

Baker posted a photo of Eddie Kingston’s “Redeem Deez Nutz” t-shirt when responding to a fan who wrote, “Yeah but imagine wearing this outside where nobody knows the context and just sees a woman with a black eye. You don’t think that’s gonna be weird”

You can see more of Baker’s tweets on the matter below, along with the Rampage clip and the original black eye photo. There’s no word yet on if AEW will pull the t-shirt but it remains live as of this writing.

