AEW had previously announced that top women’s superstar Britt Baker would be taking on former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa on next week’s New Year’s Smash night two edition of Dynamite. However, that matchup is no longer happening, with Baker instead hosting one of her Waiting Room segments with guest Cody Rhodes.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the bout was pulled due to Rosa being exposed to someone who had COVID-19. Reports are that the match will be rescheduled once Rosa is allowed to return to television tapings once again.

This isn’t the first time that AEW has had to change up their programming because of the virus. Two Jon Moxley world title matches were delayed out of coronavirus concerns, with AEW taking the proper precautions each time to prevent any form of outbreak.

Stay tuned.