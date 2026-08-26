Britt Baker appears to be just as eager for an AEW return as some of her fans are.

Baker has not wrestled for AEW since November 2024, with her absence from the company now approaching the two-year mark. AEW President Tony Khan has repeatedly indicated that he expects the former AEW Women’s World Champion to return, though no timetable has been announced.

Earlier this year, Baker suggested that the decision regarding a comeback was not in her hands. She echoed that sentiment this week after a fan expressed hope that she would return at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30.

“Wish you would return at Wembley,” the fan wrote in response to a photo Baker posted from the beach.

“Same,” Baker replied.

It wasn’t the first time Baker has recently acknowledged questions about her AEW status. When another fan wrote on August 20 that they missed seeing her, Baker again responded, “Same.”

Several days earlier, Baker offered a more tongue-in-cheek response when someone asked where she had been.

“At the beach,” Baker wrote.

There had previously been rumors regarding Baker’s standing within the AEW locker room, though Khan publicly pushed back against that narrative in February, describing Baker as someone who is “very highly regarded and respected here in AEW.”

If Baker does not surface at All In, there are a couple of potentially notable dates on AEW’s September schedule.

The September 9 “Rebel Heart” edition of Dynamite in Athens, Georgia will honor Rebel (Tanea Brooks), who is battling ALS. Baker and Rebel were closely associated on AEW television during the early years of the promotion and have remained friends, with Baker supporting Rebel following her diagnosis. Rebel is scheduled to appear at the show, though Baker has not been advertised.

AEW will then head to Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh for the September 30 episode of Dynamite, giving the company another natural opportunity to bring back one of the original cornerstones of its women’s division.

For now, however, there remains no official word on when, or if, Baker will make her AEW return.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results.

Same — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 25, 2026

Same — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 20, 2026