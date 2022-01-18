AEW women’s champion Britt Baker was the latest guest on Rasslin with Brandon Walker to discuss a number of different topics, which included the DMD’s desire to work with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants Tony Khan to bring in Ben Roethlisberger:

“Big Ben did a little thing with DX, remember that? I begged Tony [Khan]. I said, ‘this is the only thing I’ll ever ask from you ever again. Bring him in for something.”

How Roethlisberger did something with WWE back in 2009:

“I want him to do something in AEW with me. I know (he did something in wrestling), but not the good side. We need to bring him to the good side.”

