AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Endless Hustle about her process of shooting a promo, where the Dentist admits it can be quite nerve-racking due to the unpredictability of the pro-wrestling fan-base. Hear Baker’s full thoughts on the subject below.

How promos are hard for her because today’s wrestling fans are so unpredictable:

I get more nervous for promos than anything else because it’s all eyes on you and if something goes wrong, it’s your fault. The fans are unpredictable, especially in today’s society. You think you know what they’re going to do, but you never know. They’re cheering the bad guy. It’s so unpredictable.

Says she likes to bullet point her promos:

For me, I’m a bullet point type person. I like to think of what to say and what is my goal and then, pretty much, how can I be a real asshole in saying what I want to say. That’s my character, that’s who I am. It’s a little bit of reality too because I love a good zinger in real life. I have a lot of fun with promos and I’ve had a lot of growth and development and help with promos too because I had no idea what I was doing at first. It’s come a long way.

