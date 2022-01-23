AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker appeared on “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox” this week to discuss a variety of topics.

During it, the top AEW star gave high praise to TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

“Jade winning the TBS title is huge. She’s such a megastar when she walks out. She demands attention. To have her as our champion is really cool. She’s a rockstar,” Britt said.

“She’s brand new to wrestling, and she’s killing it. She’s doing so well. I give her a lot of credit because I know how much I struggled early on when I was learning on TV. I at least had three years of independent wrestling underneath my shoes to step on for support, but she has no wrestling experience.”

“So she’s learning wrestling and TV wrestling all at the same time, and I give her all the credit.”