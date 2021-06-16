AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast to discuss her big title win at last month’s Double or Nothing pay per view, and the moment she got to share with Tony Schiavone immediately afterwards. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls winning the women’s championship at Double or Nothing surreal:

“[It was] surreal. When we were going towards the end of the match, the crowd was shaking. Anything I was kicking out of, reversing, anything. They were so loud. It was truly electric. I had goosebumps. And when the bell rang and I won, it was deafening. And it’s cool and it’s surreal, and it’s everything you’ve ever dreamed of. And then even when it happens, it’s like, ‘Wait, am I dreaming still? Is this happening?’ “Because they’re not supposed to like me, remember? They’re supposed to hate me. I’m not nice. I’m an ass on TV. I say what everyone else is thinking but that their filter won’t allow them to say. I say it anyway. Self-absorbed? Sure. But am I wrong? No. And people say, ‘She’s a delusional role model.’ No, I’m not. I’m a legit role model. I just beat it into your head a hundred times. But then I think so many people are just behind my growth and my rise to the top, and this new era that I talk about, the Era of the D.M.D. And I think that is why the crowd was so behind me.”

Getting to share that moment with Tony Schiavone after her big win:

“On the way out [of the ring] I ran into my friend, Tony Schiavone, which was one of the best moments of my wrestling career when he was standing there and he just gives me a big hug. That was really cool because he has been right beside me on this rise to the top. Through thick, through then, through good and bad, so he’s one of the most important people in my life, period, both inside and outside of wrestling. So, for him to be there was awesome. And just going through the back, our locker room is so….even people who are not nice people, even they were supportive of me in the back. I’m talking about MJF. He’s misunderstood. He and I respect each other. He’s one of the best. He’s, I think, one of the top stars in wrestling today, and he thinks I’m one of the top stars in wrestling today. We understand each other, and that’s why we work well together. We tolerate each other, and it works.”

