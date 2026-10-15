Britt Baker has an opponent lineup for her advertised CMLL appearance. The promotion’s official card for Friday, October 16 lists Baker teaming with Persephone against Thunder Rosa and Tessa Blanchard at Arena México.

The tag match is billed as the semifinal on the all-women’s show. CMLL advertises an 8:30 p.m. local start and a live broadcast through its World Champion and Legend YouTube membership levels.

The card supplies a concrete matchup following the earlier indication that Baker could be heading to CMLL. It also places her across the ring from Thunder Rosa, one of her best-known AEW rivals.

CMLL’s poster lists Olympia against Skadi in the CMLL Universal Amazons final at the top of the card. Baker and Persephone’s match appears immediately beneath that final.

Source: CMLL’s official October 16 Arena México card, posted October 13.