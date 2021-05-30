AEW superstar Britt Baker was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where the Dentist will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Comments on criticism she gets for having two careers:

“I get kind of pissed off when people point out the fact that I have two careers and use it against me and say, ‘She’s not committed to wrestling.’ No, I am. I’m just that much committed to another career too. I have no time off. When wrestlers are at home for the week enjoying time with their families and going out, I’m working. I probably put double the time in professional wrestling as anybody else, and that’s why I’m the face of AEW….I always say that dentistry keeps me grounded because the [pro wrestling] world is insane and crazy. Dentistry, I have forever. Right now is my time to be a professional wrestler. I consider myself a full-time wrestler and a part-time dentist.”

Compliments Hikaru Shida for carrying the AEW women’s division through the pandemic:

“Shida became champion in the midst of the pandemic when it was brutal. We didn’t have fans, and we didn’t know when we were gonna have fans or when we were gonna do TV tapings. To carry a title during that period of time is very difficult, and I’ll be honest, I don’t know a year ago if I could have done that. I think Shida was the perfect person and she’s had a very respectable and honorable…the longest title reign in AEW history. But here I am now. Time’s up Shida. Like I said, I’ve made myself undeniable. You can’t look away from me. I’m the best in the ring, I’m the best on the mic. I have everything it takes to be the face of the company except the championship title around my waist. That’s all that’s missing. Once I have that, it’s game over. All Elite DMD at that point.”

