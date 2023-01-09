AEW is now entering its fourth year in business, and one of the company’s top stars has commented on that achievement.

Former women’s champion Britt Baker took to Twitter to reflect on the last four years of action, where the DMD adds that there is still a lot of work to be done. She also reminds fans that she was the very first female signed to the AEW women’s division.

Her full tweet reads, “Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW. Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD.”

Aside from her women’s title run Baker also won the inaugural Owen Hart Memorial tournament alongside her partner Adam Cole, and remains one of AEW’s most popular stars among the loyal fanbase.