Britt Baker spoke about a wide range of topics at the Steel City Comic Con including the critics of AEW that haven’t noticed that the women’s division has improved from when the company first started.

“It’s the quote: “Some people just like to watch the world burn.” There’s some people that are just never going to be satisfied, it doesn’t matter what we do. The match that I had with Thunder Rosa we put everything we had out there. We had the women’s eliminator tournament, we have so much to look forward to. We have so many talented females on our roster: myself, Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Jade, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay. It’s not something you can just turn a blind eye to anymore. We’ve improved so much, we’re putting out great content. So, at some point you have to really look at yourself in the mirror and say: Do you not like the women’s division, or do you just not want yourself to like the women’s division?”

