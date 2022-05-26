Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas featured Britt Baker taking on Toni Storm in the semifinals of the first ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, with the winner moving on to the finals at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

After a competitive back-and-forth it would be Baker who picked up the victory after trapping Storm in a pin and using the ropes as leverage. She will face either Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander, who will wrestle in the final semifinals mathcup thi Friday on Rampage. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Dr @realbrittbaker DMD has stolen the victory and advances to the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament finals this Sunday at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/YowjUPIRkW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling