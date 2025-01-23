Britt Baker has thick enough skin to ignore the rumors about her career.

True or otherwise.

But not her personal life.

“D.M.D.” made as much clear on Wednesday night, when she surfaced on social media and addressed rumors that she cheated on Adam Cole, whom she is no longer dating.

“I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won’t tolerate,” Baker wrote via X.

Baker continued, “I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource.”

