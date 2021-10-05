Britt Baker made an appearance on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Young on Sirius XM to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW Women’s Champion was asked if she wanted to be part of WWE before AEW came along.

“Obviously originally there was no AEW so everybody wanted to go to WWE. That was the dream. I had a tryout with WWE, and in my tryout was Bianca and Lacey. There was a small group of us that got picked to do this secondary physical where it was like, ‘Oh man, we’re all getting signed. This is the crew.’ Then Canyon (Ceman) pulled me aside and said, ‘You know, as a father, I have a hard time pulling you from your academic career. You’re going to be a dentist. I want you to finish that. This was year one of dental school. My heart sunk because I was young, dumb, and ready to leave dental school in a heartbeat for WWE. Thank God I didn’t. Then AEW came along just as I was finishing dental school, and it was the perfect storm for me because I could still practice dentistry three days a week. I could travel, wrestle on TV, and grow my craft. To me, it’s not a question. Of course. Tony Khan, what’s up man? Let’s do this. It’s no secret because he’s already said it by now. The cat’s out of the bag. I’m not going to get in trouble. WWE was definitely poking the bear a little bit through him recently saying, ‘They are really interested in her.’ Without teetering the lines of contract tampering, they definitely let me know they had interest in me, but it wasn’t a mutual thing. I’m very happy in AEW. I’m very content and thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had there, and this is where I want to stay.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription