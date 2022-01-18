Britt Baker is the latest wrestler to express interest in joining Dancing With The Stars after past wrestlers such as The Miz, Chris Jericho, Nikki Bella, and Stacy Keibler have appeared on the show.

Baker expressed her desire to compete on the show during an appearance on Barstool Rasslin.

“But my favorite talent winning show is absolutely Dancing with the Stars and I’m manifesting my — I’m gonna be on it, yeah. Well, I’m not cast for it yet, but I’m manifesting it. I’m gonna win the Mirrorball Trophy. I’m gonna be the first-ever professional wrestler to be both a champion and a Mirrorball Trophy champion.” “I think both. I don’t think anybody really knows ballroom dancing when you go on the show. You like have rhythm or you don’t. And I think you need to get paired with the right partner and you will..”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcription