AEW superstar and former women’s champion recently filed to trademark “D.M.D” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The phrase is the nickname that Baker has been using on AEW programming, as it is well-known that outside of wrestling she is a real-life dentist.

The filing was made on April 19th through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

(H/T Wrestling Inc.)