AEW women’s champion Britt Baker took to Twitter earlier today and shared photos of one of her Christmas presents to Adam Cole, which were custom made shoes for Cole’s favorite video game, Halo. Check it out below.

ECW legend Taz was also active on Twitter today hyping up his son Hook’s second ever AEW match against Bear Bronson on tonight’s Christmas edition of Rampage. He also reminds fans that Hook had the top selling t-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees recently. He writes, “TOP SELLING ITEM RIGHT THERE….TONIGHT @730hook HOOK FIGHTS.”