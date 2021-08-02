AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke to the Daily Star about a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including her thoughts on former NXT champion Adam Cole, who she is currently in a relationship with, making the jump to AEW after news surfaced that Cole’s contract was coming up in NXT. Hear what she had to say in the highlights below.

How he has a good relationship with The Elite and wouldn’t just come to AEW for her:

“He has got to hold down Tuesday night and I’ll hold down Wednesday night, right?! I think it’s funny when people say, ‘He has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life.”

Says no matter what he decided to do she just wants him to be happy:

“But he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy.”