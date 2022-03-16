AEW women’s champion Britt Baker recently shared a photo on her Twitter with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus from a convention, which showed the two teasing a potential dream match somewhere down the line. While the bout is likely to remain a dream, the tease certainly got fans talking on social media.

Darius Martin took to Twitter after Top Flight’s victory on last night’s AEW Dark. He writes, “Last night on #AEWDark, Dante(@lucha_angel1) and I showed that not only have we not lost a step…but we’re flying even HIGHER than before! The @AEW Tag Team Division has been put on notice by

@TopFlight612.”