AEW superstar Britt Baker recently spoke with Stephanie Chase about the promotion’s growing division, and the addition of names like Leyla Hirsch, Thunder Rosa, and current NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb. The Dentist also throws major praise to the Dark Order’s Anna Jay, who is currently out of action with an injury. Highlights are below.

Throws praise to the Dark Order’s Anna Jay:

I can’t wait to one day get my shot at [Hikaru] Shida again for the Women’s Championship title, and as far as people, the whole women’s division as a whole is just doing so well right now. It is heartbreaking that Anna Jay has the injury when she does because she’s gonna be an absolute star. She’s way too good. She shouldn’t be this good for how inexperienced she is but she’s gonna be absolutely a rockstar in professional wrestling.

How the women’s roster has expanded during the pandemic:

I think over the pandemic as a whole has really had a lot of good changes for the women’s division. Bringing in Serena [Deeb], the NWA Women’s Title, Thunder Rosa, Leyla [Hirsch]. Just having more women that we can showcase because there’s so many talented women’s wrestlers today, it’s crazy. So just as a whole, having — expanding our roster during the pandemic has been awesome and it’s sad that we can’t do it in front of fans yet, but we’re all just chomping at the bit to have those full arenas.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)