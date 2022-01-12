During her recent interview with The Kliq AEW women’s champion Britt Baker spoke on a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how much the AEW women’s division has improved and how she hopes they can one day main event an AEW pay per view. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the women’s division continuing to improve:

We’re just on such a forward momentum right now. The women’s division, the wrestling, the storylines, everything has just been so great. We have another belt now. We have the Women’s TBS Title that Jade Cargill just won. It’s more, really, growing so quickly. The Women’s Division was under fire pretty aggressively at first, but just how quickly we’ve turned the tide, just like taking all that criticism and kind of threw it at everyone’s face. So, moving forward, I just want to keep building our women’s division.

Thinks the women should headline an AEW PPV soon:

How cool would it be for a women’s match to be the main event of a pay-per-view sometime? Just to keep growing in that sense. Making sure that the women’s matches are just as important, which they are, as you see in our booking, as all of the men’s matches. I mean, I’ve been fortunate enough to main event several AEW shows now and it’s not so much of a marquee event when that does happen. It’s just, ‘There’s a good match coming up, and it should be the main event.’

