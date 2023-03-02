Britt Baker wants to see Mercedes Moné at some point in AEW.

The DMD spoke about the CEO during a recent interview with the New York Post. During her chat, Baker says Moné is now out of her cage and will be must see wherever she ends up. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How weird it is to see Mercedes out in the wild:

It’s weird to see now that she’s out in the wild. She’s not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Mone’ let out of the cage.

Hopes that she comes to AEW:

What is she gonna do now? I hope and pray that someday we see her in some capacity in AEW. And if by chance I could be in the connection too I would be very, very for that.

