Jonathan “The Coach” Coachman is at it again.

Britt Baker’s name continues to make waves in the wrestling world — though not because of anything happening inside an AEW ring. With her ongoing absence from television and persistent rumors about her status behind the scenes, speculation is growing that her time with AEW may be coming to an end.

Fueling that speculation is Jonathan Coachman, who made a striking claim during a recent appearance on Behind the Turnbuckle. According to Coachman, Baker is reportedly inching closer to a WWE debut and could be wrapping up her tenure with AEW. He said,

“Alright, so I just got this in real time. You guys know I’ve been breaking news left and right, and when it’s in context, I haven’t missed. I just found out there’s a name — a female name — that’s this close to signing with WWE. Any guesses?”

When co-host Tommy Carlucci asked, “The one from AEW, Britt Baker?” Coachman confirmed without hesitation.

“Ding ding ding. Gone from AEW, close. My sources keep coming to your boy!” he exclaimed.

Coachman went on to say that Baker is fully prepared to make the jump and suggested WWE may already have plans for her. He also claimed her absence from AEW stems from internal conflicts.

“She is ready — so ready. She’s got a built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She spoke up about what was happening, and in wrestling, you know you can’t always do that.”

Despite the speculation, it’s important to note that Baker signed a five-year contract extension with AEW in late 2021. Unless a release or buyout has taken place behind the scenes, she would be under contract until the end of 2026 — something that has not yet been confirmed publicly.