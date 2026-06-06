Rebel (Tanea Brooks) received a special visit this week as AEW star Britt Baker and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spent time with her while she continues her battle with ALS.

Foley shared the moment on social media, posting a photo alongside Rebel and Baker while revealing that the visit turned into an unexpected binge-watching session.

“REBEL HEART! Having the BEST day, visiting with Rebel & Britt Baker – who are FORCING me to watch [Love Island]….which I’m kind of addicted to now!” Foley wrote.

A nice moment during a difficult fight.

In the photo, all three were seen wearing Rebel Heart bracelets, part of a new fundraising initiative launched by AEW this week in support of Rebel.

The bracelets were released to help raise awareness and financial support for ALS-related causes.

According to AEW, all proceeds from sales of the bracelets will benefit I AM ALS, a patient-led organization that advocates for those living with the disease.

Rebel has been serving as an ambassador for the organization while publicly documenting her battle with ALS and helping raise awareness about the condition.