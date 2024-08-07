Britt Baker has landed a role in a popular television series.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Britt Baker will be featured in the sixth season of “Cobra Kai.” The latter part of this season is scheduled to debut on Netflix on November 15. Britt will participate in an international karate tournament called “Sekai Taikai” on the show. The first half of the season, which builds up to the “Sekai Taikai,” is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Martin Kove, known for his role as John Kreese in the series, appeared on AEW Dynamite on February 16, 2022, offering advice to Baker. The DMD is also gearing up to challenge Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at AEW All In.