Here are some bullet points:
– Baker was suspended for what is believed to be 2 weeks after the incident took place on July 17th. The findings were revealed on July 24th and the suspension took effect after Baker’s win over Hiarku Shida.
– The belief is that Baker took shots while the locker room was watching the Will Ospreay/MJF near hour long match.
– Will Ospreay reportedly confronted Baker first and gave her a tongue lashing. Though that could sound sexual, apparently it was less enjoyable for Baker than it might sound.
– Alicia Atout reportedly tipped MJF and Ospreay off to what Baker was saying.
– Baker reportedly confronted Atout and said, “Get out of my locker room!” Atout has been hired by AEW for a few months. She is the girlfriend if not fiance of MJF but hasn’t done a thing on AEW TV yet in spite of multiple females appearing on the show in an interview role.
– Dave Meltzer reports that most of who he spoke to feel sympathetic to Baker and feel she got the short end of the stick.