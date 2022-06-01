Britt Baker recently spoke with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes and revealed how AEW fans sometime visit her at her dental practice.

It was noted that Baker often has wrestling fans visiting her at her dental office, and while they are usually respectful, she sometimes has to remind them that she is there to work and not play a character on TV. Baker’s diehard fans even get their teeth cleaned at her practice.

Baker said she is grateful to have two stable careers that give her financial security, and will allow her to progress her career as an in-ring performer on her own terms. She said she’s fortunate that AEW gives her the chance to still work as a dentist. She also commented on how she still has a lot of student loans to pay.

“I have two stable financial careers, and I’m very fortunate that AEW gives me the opportunity to still be a dentist because it’s something that I’m very passionate about,” she said. “I went to school for eight years. I paid a lot of money, and I still have a lot of money in student loans. But I just didn’t want to have to give that up at any point in my life. And if I do have to give it up at some point, then OK. But right now, I don’t want to choose and I don’t have to choose. Any other company in the world, this wouldn’t happen. I wouldn’t be a wrestler and a dentist. I would be a wrestler that was a dentist at one point.”

It was noted that while Baker has an elaborate sneaker collection and plenty of vintage rock band and Pittsburgh sports team t-shirts, some of which she paid more than $500 for, her financial flexibility is something that will allow her to retire from the ring on her own terms.

“I think I’ll know when it’s time to be done wrestling. I’m pretty smart financially…so it won’t depend on finances or money. It’s just going to be a matter of my time and when I’m ready,” she said.

