AEW star Britt Baker has responded to fans who are trolling her on Twitter over comments she made about Sasha Banks this week.

As noted earlier this week, Baker named Banks as a dream opponent she’d like to face. You can click here for those comments.

Baker apparently received significant negative feedback to this answer as she took to Twitter to address the criticism.

“Those of you trolling me over an interview answer I gave when asked about a dream match opponent should go on to read the rest of the article where we discuss cyberbullying and how toxic twitter can be,” she wrote.

Baker is referring to additional comments she made to Forbes’ Blake Oestriecher this week. In the same interview she named Banks as a dream opponent, she was asked about negative interactions with fans on social media.

“I think people just go on to Twitter just to be heard in a negative way,” she said. “They just want to say something nasty and hateful and mean, so they will go on to Twitter for literally no [other] reason and they just say it and make sure they tag you in it, too.”

Baker noted how “horrible” some fans can be, almost two years after Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura took her own life after being cyberbullied. She mentioned fans telling her to go kill herself because she defeated whoever in a match.

“We’ve had people in the industry kill themselves over cyberbullying, and you’d think that that would be enough for people to wake up,” Baker said. “Keep your mean thoughts to yourself. You know, the body-shaming and telling me I should go kill myself because I beat so and so in a match, it’s just really, really horrible and toxic.”

Baker made a follow-up tweet this morning and said some fans need to find a friend like Jamie Hayter, while others need to just get a life.

She wrote, “Some of you on here need to get yourself a friend like @jmehytr. [face with kiss emoji] The rest of you on here just need to get a life. [laughing emoji]”

Baker defeated Toni Storm in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on last night’s AEW Dynamite. She now has a spot in the finals at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, and will face the winner of Friday’s semi-finals match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see Baker’s related tweets below:

Those of you trolling me over an interview answer I gave when asked about a dream match opponent should go on to read the rest of the article where we discuss cyberbullying and how toxic twitter can be. https://t.co/DGEeTGNaXU — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 25, 2022

Some of you on here need to get yourself a friend like @jmehytr. 😘 The rest of you on here just need to get a life. 😂 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 26, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.