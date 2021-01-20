AEW superstar Britt Baker appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to discuss her on-screen pairing with Reba, and how their chemistry and friendship has blossomed ever since. Hear what she had to say below.

Completely organic. When the pandemic first started, we had to do a lot of vignettes at home. Tony Khan had the idea to start doing Rules of Being a Role Model, so we were filming in the dental office. Rebel, who was a makeup artist for AEW, she was on the set to do my hair and makeup. Then, it was Cody who wrote her into the script and said, ‘Hey, let’s play around with it and call her Reba.’ From there, it just took off. The first time we worked together, it was way too good and so much fun. Just how it is with Tony Schiavone, we just clicked. She’s one of my very good friends and is going to be around for a long time.

You can listen to Baker’s full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)