During her interview with The Daily Star, Britt Baker spoke on how important the AEW backstage support has been for the women’s division. Here’s what she had to say:

I would say that our women’s division was the least experienced with television wrestling I came in and was pushed as one of the top girls [but] I’d never wrestled a match on live TV, I had no idea what a hard cam was and had never cut a live promo. That really speaks to the support we had backstage and the mentors we had helping us. Tony Khan, from day one, saw something in me and never gave up on me. When you hear that from your boss… you can’t help but believe in yourself, and I attribute all my success as a heel to him having really good faith in me.

