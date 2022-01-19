AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox” podcast and revealed a gimmick she borrows from Captain Jack Sparrow, which is the main “Pirates of the Caribbean” character played by actor Johnny Depp.

“Fun fact – I love Johnny Depp, and I think he’s absolutely fantastic as Captain Jack Sparrow,” Baker revealed. “But I’ve always loved when he… like, when anybody on the show would call him Jack Sparrow, and he would correct them, and go, ‘Captain Jack Sparrow!’

“And I do that in my promos. If anyone calls me Britt, I’ll be like, ‘It’s Dr. Britt Baker!'”

Baker added, “I stole it from Jack Sparrow.”

Baker will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite as she teams with Adam Cole to take on Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the clip of Baker talking Captain Jack below:

