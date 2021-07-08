During her interview with TalkSport, Britt Baker gave credit to both Rebel and Tony Schiavone for their work in helping make her character click with the fans. Here’s what she had to say:

Me, Rebel and Tony Schiavone are like the three amigos in a way. Reba is the best accent piece to my character imaginable. Rebel and Tony Schiavone, are so dedicated to their roles in AEW it’s like a contagious passion for wrestling. To be the person that the bully gangs up on and beats up, but you have to be loyal to them, that’s a tough thing to really stay dedicated to and they both are. I can’t speak enough about them, because I wouldn’t be Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D without them. They are a part of me and everything I do.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: TalkSport.